Dumfries and Galloway curlers one win away from gold medal glory

Dumfries and Galloway curlers have helped to ensure the Team GB men have a definite chance of winning gold with their latest win.

The squad managed to secure an 8-6 win against Russia at the Beijing Aquatics Centre today.

Three Olympians from Dumfries and Galloway helped to get the team to this point; Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan from Stranraer and Dumfries' Grant Hardie.

They already knew they had qualified for the semi-final the day before after they beat Sweden, however they don't yet know if they will be facing Canada or the reigning champions USA.

Skipper Bruce Mouat, who is from Edinburgh, said: "We know one fact, that we're playing Canada tomorrow (in the last match of round-robin), so if we have to play them again later it’ll be good to learn from the morning I guess.

"We'll just go into the day prepared to play two games regardless. If it's Canada twice, bring it on."

Team GB managed to take an early lead against Russia, who themselves had to win to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Russia's skip Glukhov didn't have an easy time from the opening throw as he was faced with challenging takeout attempts but wasn't able to pull these off, meaning Great Britain were able to secure a comfortable lead with three.

The second end went similarly, but Glukhov was able to get his team on the scoreboard.

Team GB took a single at the third end but the fourth was more successful as they furthered their lead after Russia faced another predicament.

From there it was the Brits that lead the game, managing to score twos in the seventh and ninth ends.

However, things were uncertain when Mouat miscued his final shot when he could've lost the match as the team waited for Russia's two stones but Team GB removed one of Russia's stones and secured the win.

Today's win means that Team GB will have the hammer in their semi-final match.

Meanwhile, Team GB women's teams aren't facing quite the same victory hopes as they lost their match against home nation China in the early hours.

Team GB women's fate hangs in the balance whether they'll get a medal or not Credit: PA

Their hopes of reaching the semi-finals hang in the balance as they lost 8-4 in their most recent game.

Vicky Wright from Stranraer was on the team playing this morning, alongside skip Eve Muirhead, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff.

The women's team needed to beat the Chinese and the Russia in their final game to be in with a chance of making it to the final four.

However, China took three in the ninth end which secured their victory.

Britain now need to beat Russia and rely on results elsewhere to be in with any hope of making it onto the Olympic podium.