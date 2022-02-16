Family pay tribute to man who died following A66 crash

The family of a man who died in a car crash on the A66 last weekend have paid tribute to him.

Jaspal Saundh, 24, died following a one-vehicle collision near Appleby at around 9am on Saturday 12 February.

The victim was originally from Maidenhead before moving to Hull.

Jaspal was the only person in the car at the time of the incident.

His family have described him as the "best grandson, son, brother, friend, and colleague that anyone could have ever asked for".

They went on to say how "kind, caring, considerate, and thoughtful" he was.

They said: "He had a warm, calming presence and an infectious cheeky smile that looked like he had either been up to something or was about to get up to something.

"Jaspal had a charismatic personality and he made friends easily wherever he went; no one had a bad word to say about him. No matter where he went, he was the life and soul of the party, bringing joy to anyone that he came into contact with.

"Jaspal was always going to succeed at whatever he set his mind to. Full of ambition and well on his way to being an amazing physio, he had the ability to heal any injury by making people believe in him. His motivation and charm rubbed off on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him."

They added: "Jaspal was a driven, focused, determined, and motivated individual who achieved whatever he set his mind to – whether it was playing dhol; coaching young children; managing a football team; becoming a physio; driving the car he wanted; or buying a property, there was no limit to his potential.

"Jaspal was an aspiring, confident young man, who was brave enough to make his dreams into a reality. He was a visionary who wanted to help, empower, and positively impact as many lives as possible. He had so much love to give and touched the lives and hearts of many."

Jaspal's family finished the statement with: "He was one in a million, our pride and joy, he will never be forgotten, and will remain in our hearts forever."