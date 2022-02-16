Man from Leeds who died following Cumbria crash identified by police

A man who died following a vehicle collision in Cumbria has been formally identified.

Lawrence Flood, 76, from Leeds, died in the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle after he was taken there following the crash involving a Honda CRV and a HGV.

This collision happened at about 5.55am on Sunday on the A66 at Kirkby Thore.

Cumbria Constabulary are still investigating the crash and have repeated their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Officers would also like to make contact with a HGV towing a white curtain sided trailer which was not involved in the collision but was near the scent when it happened.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online, email SCIU@cumbria.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 62 of Feburary 13, 2022.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.