Play video

The care sector in the ITV Border region is in the midst of a crisis.

In Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders there are multiple vacancies and employers are struggling to find people to fill them.

According to Skills for Care - the organisation which helps to develop the workforce in the sector - there are 105,000 vacancies for care staff being advertised each day across the UK.

Support group Carers UK estimates that, by 2037, there will be a need for 40% more staff.

The three major councils in our region have all launched recruitment drives to bring people into the care sector, but several issues have been highlighted when it comes to attracting staff.

Poor wages, burn out, over work, Brexit and increased competition for employees in the post-lockdown economy have all been described as barriers by the trade union Unison.

For example pay in the private sector can be the living wage of £8.91 per hour, less than people could get paid working in a supermarket or in a restaurant.

"We have had to work longer hours, more hours, because there's not been the staff to cover the shifts actually and when you've got people ill it takes a lot more to care for them and look after them as we can," said Rob Lownds, head of well-being at Heron Hill Care Home in Kendal.

"Putting on the PPE every time just takes a lot and it's hot wearing it. The money is not great but it is a rewarding job if you can do it."

Care homes have closed in our region. Credit: PA Images

Care homes

In addition to the struggles the sector is facing when it comes to recruiting staff, both Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway have also seen care homes close.

Figures from the House of Commons Library show the number of care homes in Cumbria has dropped by 32% since 2015 from 213 down to 145, well above the UK average of closure.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland show there are now 34 registered care homes in Dumfries and Galloway - down from 46 in 2011. A fall of 26%.

No homes though have closed in the Scottish Borders.

Community care

While care homes fulfill the needs of many people, another way in which carers support people is by helping people in their own homes.

To make sure this can continue, there is a need for community care assistants.

Like other areas of care though, staffing is in short supply.

Ian Wilson, the owner of Workington-based provider Bellcare, explained: "Everybody would like to be paid more, I would like to be able to pay them more but we are limited by what we get paid by government and local councils. We pass on as much as that as we can but we need to run a business at the end of the day."

Action

Various changes are being brought by the governments in both Westminster and Holyrood which may address some of these issues.

The National Living Wage (NLW) will rise to £9.50 from April 1, which the government has said will give millions of people - including those in the care sector - a pay rise.

The UK government's health and social care visa scheme has also been expanded with the aim of making it easier for workers to come and work from overseas to fill the gaps in recruitment.

North of the border, plans are being developed to create a National Care Service.

We'll explore the issues in detail on Lookaround at 6pm tonight.