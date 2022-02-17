The blades of a wind turbine have been pulled off after Storm Dudley's strong winds hit Cumbria.

Nearby residents at Hesket Newmarket say it came down in an enormous gust at around 2am.

The conditions left more than 100 homes in South Cumbria without power - Electricity North West say they're hoping to have it restored later this afternoon.

SP Energy Networks have also been dealing with power cuts in the Scottish Borders and in Dumfries and Galloway.

Another storm, Eunice, is now on its way and a red 'danger to life' warning has been issued in parts of the UK.

