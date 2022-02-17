Storm Eunice is set to hit Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders tomorrow morning, making it the second storm of the week.

There are yellow weather warnings all over the region which includes snow and more wind.

The Met Office have warned that this next storm could cause further disruption. The South West of England has been is being hit the hardest.

The yellow warnings for our region mean that there may be a chance of some travel delays as well as some rural communities seeing their power cut off.

Scottish Borders Council have warned residents to prepare for the potentially dangerous conditions.

They said: "Some places within the warning area are expected to see around 5cm of snow at low levels. Areas over 150m could see 5-10cm, and more than 10cm is possible on the highest routes.

"Whilst this is normal winter weather, residents are asked to be prepared for the conditions as strong winds at the same time may lead to very poor visibility, blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow."

They added: "Alongside a range of partners we are monitoring the forecast closely and winter maintenance operations will take place this afternoon and this evening, with overnight cover in place to treat and clear depot routes. Additional resources are on standby to provide snow clearance support from 4am on Friday.

A further weather front is expected to move in on Sunday which could bring with it very strong winds. It is likely that the Met Office will issue a further weather warning for this period tomorrow."

The snow warning says:

There is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

There is also a wind warning which could cause trees to fall, road closures and mobile phone coverage being affected.

The wind warning includes:

There is a chance of some damage to trees and also perhaps to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a small chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

It's thought that roads, bridges and railway lines could be closed as well as uprooted trees being likely.

A gust of wind tore the blades off a wind turbine Credit: ITV Border

This comes soon after the region was struck by Storm Dudley which left damage such as rail disruption and roads blocked by trees.

The blades of a wind turbine were pulled off after strong winds hit Cumbria on Wednesday as residents at Hesket Newmarket said it came down after a large gust of wind at around 2am.

Some rail services were closed due to fallen trees and more than 100 homes in South Cumbria were left without power.