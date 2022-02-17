Strong winds battered Cumbria and the South of Scotland overnight as Storm Dudley well and truly arrived in the region.

Stormy conditions have left more than 100 homes in South Cumbria without power.

Electricity North West have said they are working to restore supply near Town End by this afternoon, with an estimated reconnect time of 3pm. SP Energy Networks have also been dealing with power cuts in the Scottish Borders and in Dumfries and Galloway.

The poor weather has also caused travel disruption, with ScotRail saying they will have no service across most of the network due to strong winds. The operator is strongly advising passengers not to travel.

This message has been echoed by TransPennine Express which suffered major disruption to services overnight.

The Windermere Ferry have also announced that no services are running as winds are too strong to travel.

Meanwhile two flood warnings and seven flood alerts have been issued for Cumbria. In addition, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a flood alert covering Dumfries and Galloway.

Storm Dudley has now passed through the region but further disruption is forecast with Storm Eunice set to arrive in Cumbria and the southern Scotland tonight and into Friday morning.

Cumbria County Council are urging drivers to avoid all but essential journeys with poor conditions set to continue.

The highways department are urging the public not to try and clear the roads, as was the case during Storm Arwen in November.

The council is asking us to allow authorities to take charge of the clear-up process instead, as conditions continue to be dangerous.

Meanwhile mountain rescue teams across Cumbria and the south of Scotland are appealing for walkers to avoid the fells, warning that strong winds on lower ground will be even worse higher up.

Crews say staying away over the next few days could prevent a number of avoidable rescue missions.

They're also highlighting the potential danger of falling trees, branches or debris on lower ground.