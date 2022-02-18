Fallen trees removed from Beattock power line after causing sparks and delays

Engineers have had to remove fallen trees from the rail lines in Dumfries and Galloway after they were brought down by Storm Dudley.

They were called to Beattock on the West Coast Mainline yesterday afternoon (17 February).

Eight trees were down - including three blocking the tracks.

The incident caused disruption late into the evening, and the line was finally re-opened at around 10:15pm.

Although Storm Dudley has now passed, it's made way for Storm Eunice which has already started battering parts of the UK.

Across the ITV Border region, yellow weather warnings are in place for snow and more wind.

Between 5 and 10cm of snow is expected in some areas

It means travel is likely to face further disruption, and some rural communities could have their power cut off.