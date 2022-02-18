Vandals told to get medical advice after Cumbria train station break-in

Vandals who broke into a Cumbrian train station have been urged to seek medical advice.

Operator Northern have said the individuals who smashed through a wall at Workington's station may have been exposed to asbestos fibres, which can cause serious diseases.

Thieves broke in on Wednesday, February 16, at around 2.30am by knocking through a ceiling and adjacent wall on platform one to access the booking office.

The asbestos had been recorded and was sealed in the wall before it was damaged.

Northern have now sealed up the area Credit: Northern

It has now been cordoned off and Northern have said there is no danger to anyone at the station.

Public Health England advice is that when anyone who comes into contact with asbestos fibres should seek medical advice.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern said: "Significant damage has been made to the ticket office at Workington train station after a break-in. It is currently closed while a clean-up operation is underway.

"It is not yet known what has been taken but we are working to establish this."

They added: "If you have any information that could help catch those responsible, please contact the police."