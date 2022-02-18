Vets warning against 'dog virus' spreading across Dumfries and Galloway

Vets have warned against a "dog virus" spreading across Dumfries and Galloway.

Dogs have been contracting the illness which leaves them with severe diarrhea for up to a week and in some cases pets have died.

Vivian Thompson, of Damhead Kennels in Dumfries, said: "Sometimes with sickness bugs with dogs they can be off their food for a few days, this is really hammering the dogs, knocking them for six, they are really poorly"

The British Veterinary Association are monitoring the spread of the virus, with it being classified as an outbreak in Yorkshire as well as spreading throughout the UK in recent weeks.

Dr Justine Shotton, president said: "There was a similar but more severe outbreak in 2020 and they did find that there was a canine enteric coronavirus that was responsible, but it is really important to note this is very different to the SARS Cov2 coronavirus that is causing covid in humans and is distinct but back in 2020 that was the case at the moment we don't have any indication as to what could be causing it."

A number of cases have appeared in Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbright and Dumfries throughout February.

Vets are advising owners to keep walking their dogs but to also be vigilant.

Dr Justine Shotton, British Vets President said: "In some cases we saw at the beginning of these outbreaks it was related to beaches but that doesn't seem to have held out, we are seeing it across the board both inland and external as well, in the vast majority of cases it can be mild, it responds very well to symptomatic care but get them to a vet especially if your pet is older or younger."