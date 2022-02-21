Dumfries and Galloway's Vicky Wright: From Covid wards to Olympic Curling gold

Dumfries and Galloway's Vicky Wright has been juggling her job on the Covid front line as well as achieving Olympic success.

The nurse from Stranraer won Gold in the Team GB Women's Curling at the Beijing Winter Olympics over the weekend alongside the rest of her teammates.

Unlike her skip Eve Muirhead who is a full time curler, Vicky has also been doing her bit during the pandemic as she's been working on the Covid wards as a nurse.

She has been working on at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert near Falkirk on Ward 11B which had been converted into a COVID-19 ward.

Team GB Women curlers managed to get gold Credit: PA

In order to make time for her curling training, Vicky went part time so she was able to juggle both things at once.

She worked right up until into January before jetting off to China for the Olympics.

The Team GB women managed to get Great Britain's first and only gold medal of the 2022 Winter games.

Vicky, 28 managed to do one better than her fiance Greg Drummond, who won an Olympic curling silver in Sochi in 2014.

It's thought that Vicky will be returning to her nursing job as soon as she returns to Scotland.