Man dies after collapsing in his car in St Bees

A man has died after collapsing in his car in St Bees.

RNLI volunteers were already attending a call-out to assist a distressed person at the water’s edge at Drigg when staff from the beach café notified them of the other incident.

Crews that were still on-shore attended the casualty and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

A spokesperson from St Bees RNLI said: “Our crew launched and were well on the way when they received the good news that the casualty was safely back onshore.

“Just after the lifeboat launched a member of staff from the Beach cafe asked our shore crew at the station to help after a gentleman had collapsed in their car.

“The crew who had remained at the station, many of whom are fully trained RNLI Casualty Care volunteers, quickly made their way to the casualty.

“Using their training and with the aid of a Defibrillator stored at the toilet block at the beach, they performed CPR until the paramedics arrived.

“The shore crew then returned to the station to recover the lifeboat and ensure it was cleaned and made ready for the next service.”

Lifeboat Operations Manager Dick Beddows said: “Events like this prove how important the training given to our volunteers is, whether it's a problem at sea or someone needing help on the land.”