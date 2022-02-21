A woman has pleaded guilty at Carlisle Magistrates Court to being the owner of a dog which caused injury while "dangerously out of control”.

Pauline Wilson was accused of two charges in relation to her French bulldog puppy, which was given to her as a gift.

She had been walking her puppy Jimmy, who was ten-months-old at the time, at Todhills service station on the M6 on 14 June last year when she sat down on a public bench for a rest.

The 68-year-old had tucked the dog lead under the bench as she sat down but the puppy began reacting excitedly to people as they walked past.

The first offence happened when a woman, who had previously had a "bad experience" with another dog, attempted to fend off Jimmy as he ran up to her wanting attention.

The puppy injured the woman, leaving her with bruising and scratches on her arm.

Another woman was also left with scratches, cuts and bruising after Jimmy ran over to her.

Pauline admitted that she was the owner of Jimmy and accepted that she was in charge of him when he injured the women.

She was given credit for her guilty pleas.

The pensioner was sentenced to two-month’s jail suspended for a year as well as £150 compensation to each of the injured women and £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Wilson told the court that Jimmy now regularly wears a muzzle when in public.

