Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders have been hit by their third storm of the week, as Franklin arrived on Sunday.

It brought flooding to some areas of the region as well as sudden snow showers and more high winds.

This follows Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice which caused disruption across the country, particularly in southern areas where red warnings - the most severe - were in place.

The ITV Border region is now covered by yellow wind warnings which will end at 1pm today (21 February), but in the meantime there's potential for damage to buildings and travel being affected.

The warning could also bring closures to some roads and bridges, power cuts and injuries and danger to life could occur near the coast.

All Northern rail services across the North West were cancelled for most of the morning, with some services beginning to start up again following severe weather and numerous incidents.

Knock-on disruption to rail services is expected for the rest of the day.

Severe flooding occurred over the weekend, with some warnings still in place - five in the Scottish Borders, including the River Tweed where residents have been asked to remain vigilant.

Low Hesket's road was flooded Credit: Sarah Kendall

A flood warning is in place at Keswick Campsite due to Derwent Water levels remaining high as well as the River Eden at Carlisle, Rickerby Park, Swifts and Stoneyholme Golf Courses.

There have been multiple power cuts over the weekend, with some not expected to be repaired until Wednesday morning.

An area of Windermere is experiencing a power outage which isn't thought to be fixed until the early hours of Wednesday, with another in Coniston due to be repaired by 5.45am Wednesday.

The Low Hesket pub was submerged in water Credit: ITV Border

Hawkshead Esthwaite Primary School is also closed for the day due to no power.

The Rose & Crown pub in Low Hesket was badly flooded on Sunday, with the interior submerged in water.

photos show the inside of the pub covered in around two feet of water.