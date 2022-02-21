Two Carlisle United players approached by police following 'incident'

Two first team Carlisle United players were spoken to by police following an "incident" at the weekend.

The club have since released a statement regarding the situation that took place in Carlisle on Saturday (19 February) evening.

They tweeted: "Two first-team players were spoken to by police following an incident in the city centre on Saturday evening.

"They returned home shortly after and no further action was taken.

"The club is reviewing the incident with those involved and any appropriate action under the club’s code of conduct will be taken, as required.

"We will make no other comment at this stage."

The two players involved have not yet been officially named.

Carlisle United were beaten by Swindon 3-0 at the weekend which has put them into the League Two relegation zone.

Cumbria police have been contacted for comment.