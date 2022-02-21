Adam Gibb was killed in 2016 by a man who lost control of his car whilst using his phone.

Now six years on his wife Julie is urging people not to use their phones and drive.

She said: “I urge people not to use their phones while driving, no matter what the reason. The consequences can impact people for the rest of their lives.”

Adam and his colleague Paul Holyrod were both highway officers responding to an incident on the M6 at Shap when a car swerved across three lanes and ploughed into them.

Adam was killed on the M6 after a driver lost control of their car while texting and driving

Paul suffered a spinal injury leaving him paralysed from the chest down as a result of the collision and Adam was killed.

The driver of vehicle, Peter Morrison was found to be speeding in poor weather conditions whilst sending a steady stream of WhatsApp messages from his phone.

He was jailed for a total of nine years.

Adams’s wife Julie said: “I still get really angry when I see people using their phone while they are driving as it feels like they don’t care how they could impact on someone else’s life if they were to crash while using it as they are distracted.

“I’m sure Morrison thought that, and his actions not only had a huge impact on our lives but also his and his family’s lives.

“I wonder if I will ever get over losing Adam in such a needless way and if Matthew will ever get over losing his dad who loved him so much and who he loved.”

Also speaking six years on Paul Holroyd said: “The impact on me and the day to day lives of my family and friends is still monumental. Being paralysed from the chest down I consider myself the lucky one, I am still here!

“But life is far from being a bed of roses, confined to a wheelchair is for me a life sentence with all of the medical and day to day problems that come with my condition, and why?

“Because Morrison couldn’t wait to pull over or finish his journey before using his phone.

“I still see people driving and chatting away on their phones, oblivious to what might happen and it sickens me to my stomach to watch, I get so angry because they have no idea about the carnage and utter devastation that can follow. In the blink of an eye their lives can change forever.

“The text from your partner asking you to pick milk up on your way home can wait, reading the text whilst driving might mean you never make it home again, ever!”

Chief Inspector Gill Cherry from Specialist Capabilities said “We see the devastating impact that driving distracted can have whether that be by a mobile or other device.

“I would urge everyone to look at their own behaviour whilst behind the wheel. If you ever find yourself reaching for your phone then you need to take-action.

"Put your phone in the safest possible place for your journey - inside the glove compartment.”

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “There is no excuse to check your phone when driving.

“Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and potential hazards can come out of nowhere and have life altering consequences.

“Not only does the perpetrator put their own lives at risk but they also risk the lives of innocent road users and pedestrians.

“Put the phone away and get home safe – those who are caught on their phone while driving will face the consequences."