Play video

Report by Natasha Potts

A man from Wigton who nearly died of covid has thanked the NHS for the care they gave him and his family while he was in intensive care.Hayden Dunstan and his wife Catherynn were diagnosed with Covid in October 2021. He was in a coma for 30 days in the Cumberland Infirmary. When he woke up, he found out that his wife had died of the virus while he was unconscious.

Hayden said: "As I woke up the worst moment of my life because Connor my son had banned everybody in the ICU from telling me he had insisted that he be the one to tell me, and I remember he held my hand, and he said 'Mum's died'.

"And in that moment I wanted to die right there and then. And then in the very next moment I thought I can't die I have two children and then it occurred to me that I would be here for 30 years on my own without her."

Hayden and Catherynn Dunstan on their wedding day.

Hayden and Catherynn grew up in South Africa and met when they were teenagers, moving to Wigton 13 years ago with their two sons.

Both Hayden and Catherynn were heavily involved in the local community theatre, with Catherynn often playing the leading lady and Hayden working on sound engineering.

When they received their Covid diagnosis, Hayden says he thought he would be the one who would be at greater risk from the virus.

He said: "At that point I thought I was going to go because I was the one with the co-morbidities. I was overweight I was obese diabetes high blood pressure and Catherynn was fit and healthy. 51, running everyday and slimmer than she's been in a long time. It made no sense."

They had Covid for about 10 days before their oxygen saturation got so low, they had to be rushed into hospital by ambulance.

Hayden added: "It was strange that as I said goodbye, I felt I was going and I said to her I've sent you all the money, can you check the lotto tickets. And those were my last words to her. You'd think I would have come up with something better than that. but unfortunately not."

That night he was put on a ventilator, which means he needed to be put into an induced coma.

Describing what it was like he said: "It's not black, it's just a missing period of time. There's no awareness of that time. The next thing I remember was waking up in the ward."

While Hayden was in the coma, Catherynn had been transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

She was considered more stable than some of the other patients coming into the ward, and had been moved to free up a bed for those who were considered too critical to be taken to the North East.

While she was there, her condition deteriorated, and she died on 31 October.

From the nurses in Ward 3B RVI Catherynn passed away peacefully. We had music on in the background and we were holding her hands. She was not alone.

The nurses who had been caring for her created a memories box for Hayden and their children.

It contained the fabric hearts that Catherynn and Hayden had each held onto when they were in intensive care, a lock of her hair, Catherynn's handprint and a copy of her final ECG scan, alongside a candle and forget me not seeds.

On the back of the ECG was written "From the nurses in Ward 3B RVI Catherynn passed away peacefully. We had music on in the background and we were holding her hands. She was not alone."

"I don't know anyone else in this world who would have done this for me and my boys" Hayden said.

"The ECG I plan to have tattooed across my own heart so her heart will beat with mine until it's my turn."

The note given to Hayden by the nurses who looked after Catherynn at the end of her life. Credit: ITV News

Hayden spent 56 days in the Cumberland Infirmary. He says he gets angry when he hears people complaining about the NHS.

He said: "I'm here and my children have a father because of the Carlisle ICU staff. I call them the Angels of the ICU. I remember all the staff I remember their names, I remember their forearm tattoos and I used to joke because they all had masks on so I couldn't see their faces.

"All I could see was these lovely eyes - gentle eyes that everyone had, and the tattoos on their arms. I have never in my life seen the compassion and the empathy and the genuine love that the NHS Doctors and nurses have for their patients.

"The NHS is by far the best healthcare system I've ever been in, and I've been in a lot. People need to realise in the UK how good the NHS is and how dedicated all these people are, the doctors the nurses. They get underpaid under-appreciated. People get aggressive and abusive with them in hospital with them and it's just not on.

"The NHS has survived one of its toughest challenges in its history and I don't think anyone knew what to do, but they've done it and they've got us through it and we're starting to come out the other side. So it's my call to people just to thank the NHS not give them hassle and trouble and complain about things. It really is world class healthcare and world class people."

Hayden and Catherynn didn't get the vaccine when it was first offered and when asked if he would do things differently if he could go back, he said: "I'm not afraid to admit that I didn't trust the vaccine and I've gone for the vaccine now because I'm afraid to say I might have been wrong. If it makes 1% difference, that 1% might be the difference between some other boys losing their mum and grandma, or another husband and wife losing their life partner and going through what I'm going through now."

The memories box from the RVI contained two hearts. Hayden and Catherynn both held onto one when they went into hospital. Credit: ITV News

Hayden is still suffering the after-effects of the coma, but is slowly recovering.

He says he's eternally grateful to the people who helped him and his family through the toughest time of their lives.

His parents-in-law flew over from South Africa to take care of their Grandsons.

Hayden said: "They dropped everything and came out to look after the kids, to come and see me, and this was before she passed. They arrived here before she passed. And I've got to thank them for that because travel wasn't easy at that time and it was even more difficult as they're pensioners. I can't express how grateful I was to have them here."

He also thanked the community in Wigton, who brought supplies for his sons while he was still in hospital, and who helped to launch a Just Giving page to support them.

Catherynn Dunstan and their sons.

Hayden says he find strength talking to others who have gone through the same thing.

He wants people who are struggling to know that there are online groups and professional services who can help.

His message to those who have been badly affected by the pandemic is to not suffer in silence.

Bereavement charities

National Bereavement Partnership – Covid-19 Hub Helpline: 0800 448 0800 SMS Helpline: 07860 022 814



Cruse Bereavement Care 0808 808 1677



Cruse Scotland 0845 600 2227



The Compassionate Friends 0345 123 2304



Grief Encounter 0808 802 0111

