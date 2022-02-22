Carlisle crime group tackles city centre shoplifting

A voluntary group says it had a busy weekend dealing with incidents of anti-social behaviour and recovering nearly £400 of stolen products.

In one theft, shoplifters took £327 worth of goods from a popular discount clothing store in Carlisle City Centre. The Carlisle Business Crime Awareness Group was formed by retail managers and security staff a number of years ago to help combat shoplifting and nuisance behaviour.

A spokesperson from the group said: "We have had reports of retail workers and their customers being abused, assaulted and having to deal with individuals related to shoplifting offences on their own.

“We as a group help support those retailers with tools and regular meetings with store managements teams to help better combat all aspects of business crime in the area.

“We also plan to implement covert operations to target known shoplifting or anti-social offenders through the year."

We contacted Cumbria Police for comment in relation to this article.

