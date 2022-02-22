Carlisle United has confirmed coach Dan Hanford has left the club.

The reason for Hanford’s sudden departure has not yet been revealed but it has been confirmed today that the 30-year-old has left Brunton Park.

The Carlisle United former keeper returned as a coach last summer but was not with the team on Saturday for their League Two match against Swindon Town.

Three days later, the club has issued the following statement:

“Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that keeper coach Dan Hanford has taken a step back from first-team affairs and has left the club by mutual consent.

"Hanford, 30, teamed up with the Blues in June 2021 as part of the backroom staff and coordinated set pieces, as well as the day-to-day training of the club’s stoppers.

"Everyone at the club thanks Dan for his work and efforts over the course of the past eight months and we wish him well for the future.”

CUFC hasn’t made any further comments on the news with manager Keith Millen still holding his regular press conference on Thursday.

At second bottom in League Two, the departure has come at a crucial time for the Blues and the club now face 15 games to save their EFL status.

