On tonight's programme - Scotland's legally enforced COVID restrictions are set to be lifted. From Monday the mandatory vaccine passport scheme is being scrapped and from March twenty first the legal requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops will be dropped. Matty Sutton has the details and reaction from Peebles. Also tonight - council tax increases are confirmed as South of Scotland local authorities set their budgets. We'll speak to the Dumfries and Galloway leader Elaine Murray as she steps down from frontline politics and reflects on her decades in elected office. And the Borders MSP Christine Grahame says she has no confidence in the local council's ability to act on a damning report into the case of a teacher who abused vulnerable children.

