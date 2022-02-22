CCTV images released as part of indecent exposure investigation in Carlisle

Police investigating a report of indecent exposure in Warwick Bridge have released CCTV images.

The reported incident occurred at 6:50pm on Tuesday 15 February near the Warwick Bridge Community Centre on Church Road.

Officers would like to identify the man pictured as part of their investigation.

Police have said they would like to hear from anyone who can identify the man pictured or anyone with information regarding the incident.

It's believed the incident may be part of a series.

Anyone with information can contact the police online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, by phone on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.