Dumfries and Galloway and Scottish Border Council residents are set to see a council tax increase.

Both councils have set out their annual budgets which include a 3% council tax rise.

Each council says it was necessary because of cuts to their own funding from the Scottish Government, and also because of inflation.

Money is due to go towards other departments such as roads, bridges and education.

Scottish Borders council will have a £325 million total budget, with £8.16 million going towards care funding.

They have set out:

Extra £95m over the next ten years to improve roads/bridges

£4m capital investment on energy efficiency over the next three years

New Eyemouth and Earlston primary schools, and new secondaries in Galashiels, Hawick and Peebles by 2026/7 (£130m capital investment over the next three years)

£2.9m for 49 extra teachers and 26 support staff

Two new residential care facilities in Tweedbank and Hawick (upgrades to existing ones)

£8.16m increase in social work/care funding (but closing adult day care centres)

New extra care housing development in old Kelso high school to open 2022/3

Dumfries and Galloway Council will have a £406m budget for 2022/23.

This includes: