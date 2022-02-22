Curling team arrive back in UK to hero's welcome after medal wins

The GB curling teams have arrived home from Beijing to a hero's welcome, after their medal wins at the Winter Olympics.

The women's team including Stranraer's Vicky Wright secured Great Britain's only gold, and the men's team, with three members from Dumfries brought home silver.

The British curling boss Nigel Holl now hopes Winter Olympic Games success will launch a revolution in the sport and provide more golden days like the one enjoyed in Beijing.

Credit: Team GB/Sam Mellish

Holl said: "We are hearing, and it is quite hard to tell from Beijing, that the country has totally switched on to curling and loving it.

"My plea to ice rink owners across the UK is buy some curling stones, put some curling sheets down, give people the opportunity to try the game.

"It is a sport for everybody from eight to 80 genuinely. It is an incredible social sport and superb at elite level as well.

The women's team were on GMB this morning to discuss their win.

Team GB would have suffered a Beijing medals wash-out but for the performances of their world-class curlers.

The men's team of skipper Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte claimed silver after being edged out 5-4 by Sweden in the Olympic final.

Holl said: "The biggest difference is we have a dedicated centre, the national curling academy in Stirling and we have got some fantastic coaches and support staff across a range of disciplines.