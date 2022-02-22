Body found by Cumbria police identified as Sophie Burns

The body of a woman found by Cumbria police has been identified as Sophie Burns, 28.

Police discovered the body in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pm on Monday.

Sophie was last seen on Sunday 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle.

The circumstances of the death are not believed to be suspicious.

Since Sophie's disappearance 10 weeks ago, multiple searches took place including a drone search around the Solway Firth organised by her partner, however no traces of her were found.