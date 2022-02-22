What is Nicola Sturgeon's plan for Scotland to live with Covid?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the latest Covid guidelines for Scotland.

Her "strategic framework", which she revealed to MSPs in Holyrood this afternoon, encourages people to "live with Covid".

Do we still have to wear face coverings?

Nicola Sturgeon recommended still wearing face coverings in some indoor places, but said it is "unlikely" to be imposed legally.

Can we still test for Covid?

PCR tests will remain in place for those who have symptoms. Lateral flow tests will also continue to be available to anybody, even if they have don't have symptoms.

However, from Monday 1 March it will be recommended to use lateral flows less by testing twice a week, as well as before going to crowded events and seeing those who are vulnerable. The First Minister referred to this as a "targeted testing system".

She added that she will "seek to uphold" free testing for the public.

Do we still have to isolate if we catch coronavirus?

For now, isolation will continue for those who test positive for the virus, however the isolation period will be kept under review. Isolation payments will still be available for those who are eligible.

What if more variants emerge?

The First Minister will maintain a "strong surveillance" on new variants, saying current variants are likely to mutate.

There will be a way of classifying new variants by their "threat level" which will decide what measures come into place.

What if cases start to rise rapidly and cause another peak?

The strain of the virus will be rated by its threat level and will be dealt with by introducing the necessary measures needed to deal with it appropriately.

The First Minister mentioned that vaccinations and other treatments will play a "major role" in the pandemic going forward.

Do we need another Covid jab?

Those over the age of 75, care home residents and those over 12 who are immunosuppressed will be offered another booster jab six months after their most recent vaccine.

Credit: PA Images

This announcement comes after Boris Johnson set out new guidelines for England.

The Prime Minister said England's legal restrictions would be lifted on 24 February, which will include the requirement to self-isolate for those who test positive.

Instead, the PM is asking the public to exercise "personal responsibility".

Free mass testing will also end in April, as well as routine contact tracing.

Scottish ministers have called for more clarity following this, as mass testing systems are a UK-wide initiative.