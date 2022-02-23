A banned Carlisle motorist who refused to give a blood test after driving "erratically" around a McDonald’s car park with a nine-year-old passenger has been jailed.

Carlisle Magistrates Court heard that police suspected that Mark McGlone, 49, had driven while under the influence of drugs.

Police were alerted after members of the public saw an Audi going in the wrong direction around the one-way system at McDonald's in Kingstown on 23 January.

Two officers who attended the incident said that McGlone was stumbling after leaving his vehicle and his speech was noticeably slurred.

However, when he was asked to provide a blood sample at a Carlisle police station he refused and failed to give a valid medical reason for his refusal.

A roadside drugs test and breath test both came back negative.

McGlone, of Bellgarth Square, Carlisle, admitted charges of driving while disqualified and failing to provide the blood specimen and having no insurance today (23 February) at Carlisle Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Andy Travis said that McGlone had 46 offences to his name, and which included a 12-month driving ban in December 2020, for drug-driving, and another 20-month ban in May last year for driving while unfit through drugs.

Kate Hunter, defending, said that the prospect of a needle being used to extract the blood sample “triggered an emotional reaction” from McGlone after a previous incident - McGlone accepted that this was no defence to the crime.

Deputy district judge Timothy Gascoyne jailed McGlone for three months and imposed a four-year driving ban, which will run from the day the defendant is released from custody.

Mr Gascoyne said: “You have driven into a McDonald’s car park with a lot of traffic and, probably, a lot of young people.

“It seems to me the public should be protected from you driving for the next four years."