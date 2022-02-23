Paul Simpson has returned as Carlisle United's new first-team coach.

The 55-year-old has joined The Blues until the end of the current campaign, and replaces Keith Millen who left the club by mutual consent.

The Cumbrian led United to back-to-back promotions in 2005 and 2006.

Chairman Andrew Jenkins said: “It doesn’t need me to say that Paul is a hugely respected both in Carlisle and across the football world.

“He’s a Carlisle fan, he knows the club, and he knows what it means to the fans.

“He also knows this is a difficult task, but his knowledge, experience and passion will be a huge asset to the dressing room and the club."

The announcement follows this morning's departure of Director of Football David Holdsworth, who joined United in April 2018.

Mr Holdsworth leaving was "part of a restructure of the football department", so his role will not be replaced.