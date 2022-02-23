On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon says tough talk from the UK government's not enough as she calls for stronger sanctions against Russia. We'll hear from Peter Kormylo, a retired teacher from Dumfries who is a member of the Ukrainian community in Scotland. Also on the programme, the former First Minister is branded a disgrace as pressure grows on Alex Salmond to quit his weekly Russian TV talk show. And what will lifting COVID restrictions mean for the economy of the south of Scotland after the latest statistics show businesses were hit hard by the omicron variant? Matty Sutton speaks to Mark Timmins from the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce.

Play video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: