Volunteers have planted 500 native trees at a Scottish Borders wildlife reserve to form broadleaf woodland that will support wildlife including birds and butterflies.

Goat willow, grey willow, alder, hazel and hawthorn saplings were planted at the Hare Moss Wildlife Reserve near Selkirk.

This work supports the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s aim to increase the amount of semi-natural habitat at Hare Moss.

Volunteers from the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Central Borders Group, the Borders Forest Trust and University of Edinburgh planted the trees. Credit: Michelle Stamp

Julian Warman, the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Reserves Manager for South East Scotland said: “The woodland will support a wide range of wildlife as it develops. Birds such as willow warblers, goldeneye and yellowhammers are likely to benefit.

"We’d also hope to see more emerald and large red damselflies, as well as comma and small heath butterflies.”

Reserve Convenor Alison Smith said: “It’s a great feeling to get so much closer to the long-term goal of providing new semi-natural habitat on the reserve.”

Michelle Stamp, Woodland Engagement Officer, Borders Forest Trust said: “It was great to be able to get Borders Forest Trust volunteers involved in the project.

"This was a good opportunity for different groups to work together at an important site for wildlife to help restore native woodland.”

Hare Moss Wildlife Reserve is two miles south of Selkirk. The lochan in the centre of the reserve attracts wildfowl throughout the year.