On tonight's programme - Holyrood unites to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the First Minister warns this is a critical juncture in history, and perhaps the most dangerous and potentially defining moment since the second world war. We'll hear from the Ukrainian community in Scotland and we'll discuss the implications of war in Europe with our commentators The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times.

