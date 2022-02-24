Play video

Interview by Ryan Dollard

New Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said he wants to bring positivity back to the club.

The 55-year-old also said that he felt if he can give the club's fans "something to shout about" that the players will benefit from their support.

He made the comments in his first interview with ITV Border following his appointment as manager, replacing Keith Millen.

"I can't say I know Keith but I have heard he is a really good football man. For whatever reason, the club decided to change it," Mr Simpson said.

"I did actually say, so long as you do it properly with Keith, then I will happilly come in."

This is his second spell at the club. His first saw the club relegated out of league football in 2004 but he then led United to back-to-back promotions in 2005 and 2006.



Archive from 2004, featuring interviews with Paul Simpson and then Carlisle United owner John Courtenay.

He was born in Carlisle and as well as managing his home town club he has had spells at Preston North End, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County, Northwich Victoria and, most recently, Bristol City.

As well as club football, he has also been involved in international football. In 2017 he took over the England Under-20s team which then went on win the Under-20 World Cup.

The opportunity to come back to his home club as it languishes in the relegation zone of League Two was hard to resist.

"I want to work and they are in a bit of trouble," Mr Simpson said.

"I want to come back and I want to help. I want to work and I think I have got something to offer. Hopefully come the end of the season there is still positivity about me coming back here."

His return has been popular with Blues fans and he is keen to make sure they stay behind him

"I am looking forward to the challenge. The big thing for me is getting some positivity back at the football club," he said

"We have to get results. We have got to get the supporters behind us, we have got to give them something to shout about because I know when they are shouting, they can be a real force for us."

He added: "Let us not kid ourselves, we are in a situation where we need results and get performances right."

Mr Simpson does think that there is a good opportunity for all of the squad in the current situation.

He said: "Whether you are experienced or a youngster who has just come out of under-23s football, what a great place to go and learn the game because this is real football learning."

This afternoon, the club also announced that Paul Gerrard, 49, had been appointed as its new goalkeeping coach.

Mr Simpson though has remained tight-lipped on his future though.

"My remit is 15 games, that is what I have been asked to do," he said.

"Let's get some results."