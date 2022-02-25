Blog: Carlisle United look forward to first match in new Paul Simpson era

Blog by ITV Border sport reporter Ryan Dollard

Few of us who trudged out of Brunton Park last Saturday could have predicted that they would be looking to the future with anything but dread.

The team were awful, the performance abject and any semblance of a plan was absent. When Keith Millen was put in front of the press he had the sombre look of a condemned man.

The jig appeared to be up and the prospect of relegation looked, if not inevitable, almost unavoidable. Then the club produced a wild card that few of us could have expected, Paul Simpson.

His unveiling as manager on Wednesday afternoon should have lifted the mood of all but United's most curmudgeonly of fans.

He represents a link back to a time when going to see the team play was usually a pleasure and certainly never a chore. The days of Kev Gray's teak hard tackling, the passion of Tom Cowan, Karl Hawley's unerring eye for goal and Michael Bridges effortless brilliance.

Ryan Dollard: "Carlisle are still in real trouble." Credit: ITV Border

Let's not get carried away, Carlisle are still in real trouble and with no chance to bring in his kind of players and only fifteen games to go in the season, there is only so much he can do. But could it be enough?

Simpson spoke yesterday of reaching out to fans and getting his players to play with smiles on their faces. He had enthusiasm and belief that there is enough in the United dressing room to turn things around and create a platform on which to build.

And it is not only his positivity that will be an asset.

Paul Simpson is an excellent coach who took England's Under 20's to a World Cup win and has a deep understanding not only of football but of this club and its supporters.

Paul Simpson: "An excellent coach" Credit: Carlisle United

We may see some improvement against Leyton Orient on Saturday and we may not, a couple of training sessions and a motivational shot in the arm won't paper over all of the cracks in such a short time. There is the sense though that if they go down they will go down with a fight rather than give up the ghost.

Every side below Rochdale in 16th spot looks vulnerable at the moment. Six points separate eight teams and if Simpson can restore belief in the dressing room and the stands then United don't look quite the beaten docket they appeared against Swindon.

Simmo probably can't make this a good side but there is cause to believe that he can make it a better side, a team capable of at least surviving.

The stakes are high though. The emotional cost of dropping out of the Football League is bad enough but the financial one has caused clubs richer than Carlisle to be cripppled.

While the quality on show some weeks would tell you this is a hard league to get relegated out of, a brief look at some of the names in the National League will tell you that it is an ever harder one to get back into.