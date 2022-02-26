Police Scotland say thieves attempted to steal two ATM machines in the Borders overnight.

Officers were called to a petrol station on Melrose Road in Earlston at 4.50am on Saturday February 26, to a report of an unsuccessful theft of an ATM machine by three men.

Around an hour later there was another attempted theft of the ATM at a shop on High Street, in Jedburgh.

Police said three men were again seen at the scene but left empty handed.

Investigations are ongoing.