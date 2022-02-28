A teacher from Penrith has fled from Kyiv to Lviv, describing it as a "miracle".

Andrew Minnett worked as an English teacher in the Ukrainian capital before the Russian invasion but has now had to leave his home.

He spotted a bus that was leaving Kyiv but wasn't able to fit on due to so many others trying to leave.

After a while another minibus arrived with the driver announcing he was prepared to fill it and drive people to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around 70 kilometers from the border with Poland.

Andrew said: "As if by a miracle a driver walked into the back of the bus station and he said he was going to Lviv and he asked if anyone would like to go.

"Of course we raised our hands and he said 'we'll go but as long as I can fill the bus'. After about half an hour he came and he said 'right let's go'."

Andrew decided to leave his home in Kyiv Credit: ITV

Andrew explained that he ended up paying more than he should due to there being just four people on the 18 seater bus and having to cover travel costs.

During the six-hour drive, there were multiple military checkpoints where Andrew was asked to get out of the bus, but the other three women were able to stay on board.

While driving to Lviv, Andrew received offers of places to stay after he posted to his social media.

Andrew got on a bus to Lviv Credit: ITV

He said: "It only took one Instagram post before I received four incredible offers.

"All we wanted was a place to stay and within that hour we had an offer to stay on the floor of a church, on the floor of a school and two friends who had booked apartments until Monday have now already gone to Poland."

Andrew described himself as "lucky" as he explained apartments in the city now cost around £80-£200 per night when in usual times they'd cost between £5-£20.

The Polish border is close from Lviv, where many Ukrainians have fled but Andrew is not planning on leaving just yet, saying he currently feels safe where he is.