The M6 is currently closed northbound between Junction 39 (Shap) and Junction 40 (Penrith) due to a collision and lorry fire.

Cumbria Police are now in attendance.

There is a diversion in place, with delays to travel likely.

Drivers are asked to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

Exit J39, turn left onto B6261 westbound

Turn right at junction of B6261/A6 and travel north on the A6

Continue north on A6 through Shap, Hackthorpe, Clifton and Eamont Bridge

At Kemplay Bank roundabout, take first exit onto A66 westbound

At J40, take third exit onto M6 northbound.

National Highways are asking those with planned journeys to allow extra time and consider different routes.