Scottish police are starting a reinvestigation into the disappearance of Marion Hodge.

Marion first went missing in July 1984 from Lockerbie with no further sightings or contact following this.

Detectives from the Unresolved Homicide Investigation Team are appealing for information as they visit the local area as well as speaking to original witnesses and encouraging new witnesses to contact them.

It is understood that Marion was dropped off in the Whitesands area of Dumfries around 7.30am on Friday 6 July 1984 and was reported to be carrying a blue canvas suitcase and brown handbag, wearing a cream high collared blouse, grey skirt and black sandals.

Three days later she was reported missing to Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary.

She was described as 5ft 4in tall, slim build with dark brown collar length hair.

Marion was declared legally dead by the Court of Session, Edinburgh, in 1993 with her body never being found.

Detective Inspector Stephen McGrath, senior investigating officer, said: "We understand how devastating it is for loved ones to never know what happened.

"We are trying to get answers for Marion’s family and friends and we’re asking the public for help.

"We’re appealing to anyone who remembers anything unusual leading up to Marion’s disappearance, any sightings in the Whitesands area or any other relevant information that might help our inquiry."

One of Marion’s four siblings, Frances is asking anyone with information to get in touch with the police.

Frances said: "When we were told that she had 'gone away' we believed this was uncharacteristic of Marion as she wouldn't have left in that manner. She would never have turned her back on her children.

"The day Marion disappeared was her son's 15th birthday. She thought too much of her children and would never have run out on them like that.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information from that time, or has since remembered anything that might prove to be crucial, to please contact the police."

Anyone with information can contact the dedicated inquiry team on 0141 305 4551 or Police Scotland on 101.