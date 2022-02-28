Two people have died following a crash on the M6 between junctions 39 and 40.

Emergency services were called 11.18am today following the crash involving a van and a car on the northbound carriageway near Penrith.

Two people who were in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were announced dead at the scene Credit: ITV

A man in his forties, who was the third passenger in the car was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle after suffering a number of injuries.

Two men in the van didn't suffer significant injuries and were taken to the Cumberland Infirmary.

The M6 northbound was closed following the collision while emergency services attended.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while this closure is in place.

There are diversions in place via the A6.