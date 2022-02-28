People have gathered in Carlisle to hold a silent vigil for Ukraine.

More than 200 people descended on the city centre to light candles and stand in solidarity.

The crowd, many of who were draped in Ukrainian flags, remained silent for 15 minutes to show their support for those now living in conflict.

Among those who went along to the event was Alla Stoica.

She now lives in Cumbria but says the situation in her home country feels like a nightmare:

"There are no words to describe it, it has been a nightmare.

"The first two days felt like nightmare. I kept thinking I would wake up and this nightmare would be over"

The Civic Centre in Carlisle was lit up yellow and blue over the weekend as a mark of support for Ukraine.

Posting a photo on twitter, Carlisle City Council said they 'Stand with Ukraine'.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has announced that immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK as they flee the Russian invasion.

The move comes after the government faced intense criticism over failing to relax the visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals earlier this week.

In a statement on Sunday, Downing Street said the measure will “benefit many thousands of people who at this moment are making desperate choices about their future”.

Number 10 also announced that a further £40m of humanitarian aid will be sent to Ukraine to help aid agencies provide necessities and medical supplies in Ukraine and government humanitarian experts will be deployed to the region to support refugees fleeing the violence.

The prime minister said: “In the last days the world has witnessed awe-inspiring displays of bravery and heroism from the Ukrainian people in response to those who seek to obliterate their freedom by force.

“The UK will not turn our backs in Ukraine’s hour of need. We are providing all the economic and military support we can to help those Ukrainians risking everything to protect their country.”