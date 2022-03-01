On tonight's programme - how the Ukrainian crisis is touching so many lives. A Syrian mother settled in Dumfries tells of her fears for her son trying to flee the Russian invasion. As the Prime Minister promises more Ukrainian refugees will be allowed to come to the UK Peter MacMahon speaks to Scotland's External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson who is calling on the Home Secretary to waive visa rules. Also tonight - two years since Scotland's first confirmed COVID case. The Chief Executive of Dumfries and Galloway NHS Jeff Ace tells Representing Border it could be five years before the service gets back to pre-pandemic waiting times.

