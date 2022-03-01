A new course has started in Dumfries and Galloway to help those that struggle with sight problems.

Visibility Scotland have began the three-week course which will support those who have been shielding through the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicola Aldworth from Langholm, who is partially sighted and was struggling with confidence and isolation during the Covid crisis, is one of the people who is getting involved.

She has been able to learn skills including using magnifiers to be able to read more easily and use her smartphone to help her in her everyday life.

Magnifiers and zoom-in tools on smartphones mean reading can be easier Credit: ITV

Laura Walker, CEO of Visibility Scotland said: "It is predicted there are over 5000 people over the age of 65 living with visual impairment, we have just gone through a pandemic and we know the people living with a visual impairment has increased and we know this because life-saving eye treatment has not been available, we know the busy eye clinics have reduced capacity due to social distancing."

The sessions can be accessed via phone or video calls, with future sessions being in-person.

Audrey Ward, course trainer said: "People are going to be sitting in the comfort of their own homes, but what we will do is promote positive and give encouragement when people are eventually ready to leave the house without a mask."