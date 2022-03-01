Olympic champion Vicky Wright has returned to her day job as an NHS nurse after securing curling gold medal glory at the winter games.

Vicky from Stranraer and her team GB Women's curlers all managed to come top during their competition.

She's now returned home where she's gone back to work as a surgical nurse at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert near Falkirk.

Vicky received a warm welcome as her colleagues gave her a cake Credit: STV

The Olympic star manages to juggle working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic as well as her curling career.

She spent most of the pandemic working on Ward 11B which got converted into a specific Covid ward.

When coronavirus first hit in early 2020, Vicky was training in Canada but made the decision to fly home and help her colleagues.

Vicky brought her gold medal to the ward to show her colleagues Credit: STV

Vicky dropped down to part-time when she needed to prepare for the Olympics but she was working in the hospital right into January before heading to Beijing.

Team GB's Women's curling last won a gold medal 20 years ago in 2002.

The men's team also managed to achieve a silver medal, which was the first medal won by Team GB in the 2022 Winter Olympics.