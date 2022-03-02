On tonight's programme - the First Minister calls on the UK government to make it easier for Ukrainians to enter Britain, arguing there should be no limit on the number of refugees allowed to come to the UK from Ukraine. But Boris Johnson says Britain has already eased regulations and could welcome around two hundred thousand people escaping the conflict. We report on the perilous journey for those who were already fleeing conflict. The son of Syrian refugees now living in Dumfries tells of his troubled escape from the Russian invasionAlso on the programme - with partygate still hanging over him is Boris Johnson the right man to lead the country through the Ukraine crisis? One of the few Scottish Tories who didn't call on him to quit, Oliver Mundell speaks to Representing Border. And Peter MacMahon talks to the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack in Oslo about his trip to Finland and Norway where he's had meetings on post Brexit trade and defence.

