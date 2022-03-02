The M6 has now reopened after an overturned lorry caused delays between Kendal and Kirkby Lonsdale.

The collision took place between junctions 37 and 38 northbound which involved a van and a lorry which overturned onto its side, at 5.30am this morning.

But the closure was extended back to junctions 36 to 39 due to it aiding a better diversion.

There was a spillage onto the road Credit: National Highways

National Highways North-West tweeted: "Complex recovery and clear-up work is taking place at the scene. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

There were reports of a large spillage on the road which has now been cleared away.

At the time National Highways said: "One of the lorries involved has overturned and come to rest on its side across all lanes. A large spillage and shed load has also been confirmed.

A van was also involved in the collsion Credit: National Highways

"Cumbria Police, Fire, Ambulance Services and National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance.

"The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours due to complex recovery and clear-up work."

The North West Ambulance Service said the van driver, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital and the wagon driver suffered just minor injuries.