A Cumbrian teacher living in Ukraine is offering the apartment where he's staying to other Ukrainians.

Andrew Minnett, originally from Penrith, left his home in Kyiv to go to Lviv to find safety and is now prepared to share where he's living with others.

The English teacher was offered the apartment by another friend and is now expecting a family to join him there.

He said: "I really remember what it was like arriving into this city on Monday with nowhere to stay and how four people helped me so much with offering me a floor in a school, a floor in a church and a couple of apartments."

Realising that there were many other people in a similar situation as him, he is now creating a "database" of people who have places to offer or others to stay.

On average it is now costing £80 to £200 a night to stay somewhere in Lviv, with the usual cost being £5 to £20.