A place of peace, scarred by war: inside Lockerbie's Ukrainian chapel

Video report by Greg Hoare

Hallmuir Chapel, near Lockerbie, was built by Ukrainian prisoners of war in 1947.

After the war many of them, including Peter Kormylo's father, settled in the south of Scotland, taking up jobs on local farms.

Peter, a former teacher who lives in Dumfries, is a trustee and archivist at the chapel.

It's been a place of peace throughout his life, but peace was stripped from Ukrainians when Russia invaded.

As his wife lights candles, he sees flickers of the past - his father was a prisoner of war, and now his Ukrainian relatives are fighting for their freedom.

"I was always brought up to believe that Ukrainians are the kind of people who will fight to the last. My father's generation were certainly of that ilk. So if he was alive today he would be very proud of how his family are holding out," he says.

The Chapel is one of many collection points across Scotland, where people have been delivering humanitarian aid.

The community also supports the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal, involving a number of international charities, which launched today.

They know candles and prayers won't turn back Russian tanks.

But they do bring hope, and inspire humanitarian aid, which is already saving lives.