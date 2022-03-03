Carlisle Cathedral join others across Europe in ringing bells for Ukraine

They rang the bells for seven minutes Credit: Carlisle Cathedral

Carlisle Cathedral have joined others across Europe in ringing their bells for Ukraine.

The cathedral's bells rang for a total of seven minutes, one for each day since Russia invaded Ukraine.

They announced that they'd be doing this on their Facebook by posting a status that said:

"At 12 noon today (Thursday 3rd March) we will join other cathedrals and churches across Europe and ring our bells for 7 minutes, one minute for each day since the start of war in Ukraine."

It has now been seven days since Russia started to attack Ukraine, with more than a million Ukrainians leaving their homes to go to other neighbouring countries for safety.

However, men aged 18-60 have been asked to stay behind to defend the country.

