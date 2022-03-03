Catch up on Representing Border - 3 March 2022

Play video

On tonight's programme - Scotland's party leaders unite to back an emergency appeal to help the people of Ukraine in their time of need. Also on the programme - Ministers press ahead with legislation to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender. The Social Justice Secretary insists the bill won't undermine women's rights - a claim disputed by the Conservatives and some women's groups. Peter MacMahon asks Shona Robison if she's got the support of all her party and her cabinet colleagues for the reform. Plus this week's commentators,The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times, discuss the war in Ukraine and look ahead to this weekend's Scottish Labour Party conference.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: