Driver 'uninjured' after lorry fire on A689 near Carlisle Airport

A driver managed to escape his vehicle as it burst into flames, near Carlisle Airport.

Shortly before 3pm on Wednesday 2 March, appliances from Carlisle East, Carlisle West, and Brampton fire services, attended a large vehicle fire on the A689 close to Brampton. Crews say four officers, wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and a compressed air foam system.

The road was then cleared and driver checked by emergency services.