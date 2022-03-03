Naeem Hijazi: refugee fleeing Ukraine reaches Germany

Play video

Video report from Greg Hoare

A Syrian refugee fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has reached Germany.

Naeem Hijazi moved to the eastern city of Kharkiv to study just weeks ago, and was immediately struck down by Covid-19.

No sooner had he recovered, he was forced to escape the city as President Putin's forces invaded.

After spending days on a packed train, walking through freezing temperatures, and then waiting at the Polish border, he made it into Poland.

Naeem received medical attention for exhaustion, and was then put on a bus and taken across Poland and into Germany.

He told Representing Border he was "nervous" because there were no Ukrainians on the bus, just other 'international' refugees, and the soldiers would not tell them where they were going.

After crossing the border into Germany, Naeem had his fingerprints taken and was then taken to a hotel to rest.

His parents, Sarab Meslmani and Abdulmajeed Hijazi, are Syrian refugees who were resettled in Dumfries three years ago.

They are relieved their son is now able to rest in a more secure location, but are pleading with the UK Home Office to allow Naeem to join them in Scotland.