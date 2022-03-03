One man identified from fatal M6 crash

A man who died in the M6 crash on Monday 28 February has been formally identified by police.

Florentin Lepadat, 51, from Rochdale, died at the scene of the collision which happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 39 and 40 at 11.18am.

Mr Lepadat was travelling in a Volkswagen Passat, which was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Luton van.

Mr Lepadat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person in the Passat was also pronounced dead at the scene, but they are yet to be formally identified.

Police say they are working with a family in the Rochdale area.

A third person in the car, a 31-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle where he is described as being in a stable condition.

The driver of the van, a 31-year-old from the Gloucestershire area, and a passenger in the van were also taken to the Cumberland Infirmary by ambulance, but both were later discharged.

Police want to hear from anyone travelling on the M6 north or southbound on Monday 28 February between 10am and 11.30am, particularly those with dashcam footage.